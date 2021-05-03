Leidos (LDOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.15-6.45 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LDOS opened at $101.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

