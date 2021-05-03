Unum Group (UNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.