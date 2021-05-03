Sempra Energy (SRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 7.50-8.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.50 to $8.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $137.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day moving average is $127.92. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.