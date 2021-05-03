Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHC opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

