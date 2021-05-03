Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Kion Group stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

