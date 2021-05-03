Northcoast Research Weighs in on Cognex Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of CGNX opened at $86.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

