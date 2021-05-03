iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,492,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,962,000 after buying an additional 518,078 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

