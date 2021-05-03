Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $60.00.
Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $57.53.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.