Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $57.53.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

