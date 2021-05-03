Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equities cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

