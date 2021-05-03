Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TT Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TTGPF stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.