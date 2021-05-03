Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Discovery, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Discovery in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DISCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $37.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,047.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 620,776 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

