Truist Securiti Comments on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $107.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.