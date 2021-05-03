Research Analysts Set Expectations for EMCOR Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for EMCOR Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE EME opened at $119.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $122.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,757,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.