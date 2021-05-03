Head-To-Head Analysis: Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) vs. So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Perspecta and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97% So-Young International 3.07% 1.42% 1.16%

Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Perspecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perspecta and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.05 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.28 So-Young International $165.42 million 6.19 $25.38 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perspecta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perspecta and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta 0 5 0 0 2.00 So-Young International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Perspecta presently has a consensus price target of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 9.63%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.99%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Perspecta.

Summary

So-Young International beats Perspecta on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

