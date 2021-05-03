Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE VAC opened at $177.63 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

