First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FFWM. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

FFWM stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,491 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.