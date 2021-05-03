Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,155 ($15.09).

GFTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,052.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 919.05. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

