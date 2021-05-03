Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

