Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.18 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

