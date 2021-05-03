MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE MDA opened at $56.14 on Thursday. MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $60.76.

MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE Company Profile

Maxar Technologies, Inc provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The firm operates through the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments.

