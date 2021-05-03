MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE MDA opened at $56.14 on Thursday. MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $60.76.
MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE Company Profile
