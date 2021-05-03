William Blair Comments on FireEye, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FireEye in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). William Blair also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

FEYE stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. FireEye has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $10,540,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $5,073,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

