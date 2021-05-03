Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $21.69 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

