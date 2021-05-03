Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Basf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

BASFY stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.9124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

