Franco-Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNV opened at $139.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

