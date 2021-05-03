Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

SHIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

