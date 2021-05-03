Mercury General (MCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCY opened at $62.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $66.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

