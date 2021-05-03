Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Universal Logistics stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,645. The company has a market capitalization of $673.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.