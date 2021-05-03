Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUBCY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

