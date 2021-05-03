Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GILD. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.47 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

