KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Integer in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $93.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Integer in the third quarter worth about $765,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Integer by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

