Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Raised by B. Riley (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

