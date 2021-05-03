Analysts Offer Predictions for Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $265.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total transaction of $353,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,934.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,571 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.