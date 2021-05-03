McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.03.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $236.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.33. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

