Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMSYF opened at $51.56 on Monday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

