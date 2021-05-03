SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. On average, research analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

