Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €4.80 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOKIA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.03 ($4.75).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.