Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Down 17.8% in April

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $581.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,538 shares of company stock worth $2,593,750. 19.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

