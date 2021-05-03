Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($54.65).

FRA:FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.23. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

