Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €47.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRE. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €40.88 ($48.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.07. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

