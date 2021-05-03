Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ALLT opened at $18.43 on Monday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.11 million, a PE ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

