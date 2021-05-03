UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €35.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.03 ($43.56).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA STM opened at €31.16 ($36.66) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €31.97 and a 200-day moving average of €31.44. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.