Analysts Issue Forecasts for MRC Global Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

MRC Global stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $777.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MRC Global by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 354,596 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MRC Global by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

