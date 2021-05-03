Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $177.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

