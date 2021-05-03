PROS (PRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect PROS to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. PROS has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.29–0.27 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.29)-($0.27) EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

