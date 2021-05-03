Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

MEDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $169.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99. Medpace has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,301,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,965,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,379,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

