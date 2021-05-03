Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.24.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.93. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$5.84.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$875,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,379,000. Over the last three months, insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

