BMO Capital Markets Increases First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$57.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

First National Financial stock opened at C$51.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.11 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.22.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 6,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, with a total value of C$300,069.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,537,852 shares in the company, valued at C$366,414,985.72.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

