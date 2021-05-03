CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$105.50 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$115.67.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$108.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$110.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.38. The stock has a market cap of C$26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

