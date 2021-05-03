Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.39.

Shares of ERO opened at C$24.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$14.31 and a 12-month high of C$25.54.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.7100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

