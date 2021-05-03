Piper Sandler Weighs in on Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

OBNK stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

